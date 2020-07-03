Indian Railways created another record by operating the longest freight train. Indian Railways named it as 'SeshNaag'. The rake had a total of 251 wagons which were pulled by four electric locomotives which were fitted in between.

The feat was achieved in the South East Central Railway zone of the Indian Railways. The train had empty BOXN rakes.

Indian Railways is prioritising the movement of freight trains in its network as the passenger trains are not running in full utilisation due to the spread of coronavirus pandemic.

Indian Railways trying to move multiple freight rakes together as it helps in saving the transportation time and also help in the decongestion of the rail route.

The Ministry of Railways has tweeted a video of the same.

Indian Railways breaks another record. Operates 'SheshNaag', a 2.8 Km long train amalgamating 4 empty BOXN rakes, powered by 4 sets of electric locomotives



'SheshNaag' is the longest train ever to run on Indian Railways. pic.twitter.com/t3fKKVJSkJ — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) July 2, 2020





Indian Railways breaks another record. Operates 'SheshNaag', a 2.8 Km long train amalgamating 4 empty BOXN rakes, powered by 4 sets of electric locomotives

'SheshNaag' is the longest train ever to run on Indian Railways.

Earlier the South East Central Railway zone operated 'Super Anaconda'when it attached three rakes of freight train together. The train was operated between Lajkura and Raurkela in Odisha. 'Super Anaconda' operated with a total of 177 loaded wagons with three freight trains combined together between Lajkura & Raurkela in Odisha.

"Taking a big leap in reducing the transit time of freight trains, Bilaspur division of SECR broke yet another frontier by joining and running three loaded trains (more than 15,000 tonnes) in 'Anaconda' formation through Bilaspur and Chakradharpur divisions," Minsitry of Railways tweeted.

Taking a big leap in reducing the transit time of freight trains, Bilaspur division of SECR broke yet another frontier by joining & running 3 loaded trains (more than 15000 tonnes) in 'Anaconda' formation through Bilaspur & Chakradharpur divisions. pic.twitter.com/5lZlQHDpkI — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) June 30, 2020

Meanwhile,Western Railway zone of Indian Railways has commissioned the first high rise OHE, which has contact wire height of 7.57metre and is a first amongst all Zonal Railways to successfully run double stack containers in electrified territory.

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal also tweeted about it and wrote that the experiment of attaching multiple rakes of freight trains toghether and transportating them from one place to another has been successful.









रेलवे द्वारा देश में रेकार्ड 2.8 किमी लंबी मालगाड़ी का सफलतापूर्वक परिचालन किया गया। 4 ट्रेनों को जोड़कर शेषनाग नाम से मालगाड़ी चलाने का यह प्रयोग सफल रहा।



इससे एक बार में अधिक सामान को एक स्थान से दूसरे स्थान पर भेजा जा सकता है। pic.twitter.com/FgQocG00La — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) July 2, 2020

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via