Indian Railways new record: RCF achieved highest per day outturn of LHB coaches

Indian Railways, Rail Coach Factory(RCF) Kapurthala has acheived a new target in production of LHB coaches for the month of October.

After giving highest ever monthly LHB coach production in July and Sept 2020, now this LHB coach production unit has achieved another milestone of record per day LHB outturn of 5.88 coaches in October 2020.

Railway minister Piyush Goyal also tweeted about the achievement of RCF,

Make in India Breaks Pre-COVID Manufacturing Records: Rail Coach Factory, Kapurthala doubled its production and achieved highest productivity of safer LHB coaches in October.



It produced 5.88 coaches per day as against 3.08 coaches last year in same period. pic.twitter.com/X1OKiyHavn — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) November 2, 2020

Productivity of RCF has been constantly growing to a horizon which proves a significant contribution in country’s economic growth.

Amid the covid-19 crisis, where the world is facing a sharp decline in industrial growth, RCF has substantially enhanced its coach production.

RCF Kapurthala turned the table by converting set back to an opportunity to optimizing its production mechanism. RCF has also kept regular checks on covid to contain the spread which helped a lot to gear up its production.

This increase in productivity despite the pandemic depicts the perseverance and dedication to excel of RCF’s manpower.

Regardless of suppressed resources of manpower and supply chain in COVID times, RCF managed to enhance its production growth constantly in last few months.

This constant outturn growth is more vital as it has proven a counter reply to industrial retardation arisen due to pandemic.

This rapid growth under the 'Make in India' initiative of the government, the RCF Kapurthala is achieving new heights.

In 2020-21, RCF is producing LHB variants having more production time compared to conventional one, but RCF has kept on achieving comparatively improved outturn.

In the first seven months of this financial year, RCF has achieved a remarkable production of 751 coaches, thus contributing to the revival of industrial growth of the country, quite successfully. This production escalation has also brought continuous growth of ancillaries industries and generation of local employment.

Apart from its regular production growth, RCF is persistently working on new innovations for strengthening India by making Rail travel safer and faster.

