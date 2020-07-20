Indian Railways' North East Frontier Railway(NFR) zone has successfully started to operate two of its train with Head on Generation (HOG) technology

The two train are, 05956 Delhi – Dibrugarh Brahmaputra Mail Spl and 02502 New Delhi – Agartala Rajdhani Spl started running with HOG technology for the journey up to New Jalpaiguri.

During the return journey also both the trains will run on HOG technology. Now, generator cars of both the trains will be kept in shutdown condition from Delhi to New Jalpaiguri and back. The entire electrical load of AC, lights, fans, and other electrical equipments of the complete rake will be taken from electric locomotive running on electric traction, as a result of which a lot of diesel will be saved during the journey.

The new technology HOG will be available at ₹6 per unit as compared to end EOG system, in which cost of power is ₹22 per unit.

According to a statement by the NFR, " The new technology will not only help to reduce the power costs for running trains but will also help provide a cleaner environment for our future generations to come. The diesel fuel saving in these two trains on this account is expected to be around 1132 Kilo Litre per annum, thereby saving diesel fuel cost of approx. Rs. 7.16 crore per annum.

View Full Image LHB coaches are being modified to run on Head on Generation system.

The present LHB (Linke Hofmann Busch) coaches have been designed to run on End on Generation (EOG) system with two power cars employing two DG sets on either end. They are being modified to run on Head on Generation (HOG) technology. In NFR out of total 49 LHB rakes, 23 rakes have been made as HOG compliant and shall be put in operation as and when the train services are started. The remaining 26 LHB rakes have also been planned to be converted as HOG compliant during the current year 2020-21.

In this new system power supply will be tapped from overhead power lines through pantograph to the train engine which will then be distributed to the coaches for train lighting, air conditioning, fans, and other equipment that runs on the electrical power supply.

As the entire N.F. Railway portion has been sanctioned for Railway Electrification; the trains of N.F. Railway with LHB coaches are being modified in various depots and trial run are also being conducted. There will be better reliability due to the reduced number of power generating equipment, low maintenance, and reduced train weight.

The power generator cars which are being used presently consume about 100 lts diesel per hour, so there is substantial operating expenditure apart from huge noise, fume emission during the run.

With the changeover to this new HOG technology, there will be huge savings in fuel bills, thereby saving precious foreign exchange towards the import of fuel. Moreover, diesel generators also pollute the air by producing about 1724.6 tons of carbon dioxide and 7.48 tons of Nitrogen oxide per annum apart from producing about 100db of noise. With new HOG technology, there will be zero-emission of carbon dioxide and Nitrogen oxide apart from it being noiseless.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via