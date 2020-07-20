The present LHB (Linke Hofmann Busch) coaches have been designed to run on End on Generation (EOG) system with two power cars employing two DG sets on either end. They are being modified to run on Head on Generation (HOG) technology. In NFR out of total 49 LHB rakes, 23 rakes have been made as HOG compliant and shall be put in operation as and when the train services are started. The remaining 26 LHB rakes have also been planned to be converted as HOG compliant during the current year 2020-21.