The initiative was taken to speed up the operation of goods trains so that the empty wagons can be transported to their loading point in the least possible time. Initiatives like these help in meeting the demands of the customer expeditiously. For example, it helps in expeditiously meeting the demand of the power houses for Coal. This in turn also helps in reducing the wagon turnaround time so that the empty wagons are available within a shorter time frame for each loading journey.

