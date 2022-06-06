Railways online ticket booking limit increased

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Indian Railways: At present, maximum 6 tickets in a month can be booked online on IRCTC website/app by a user ID which is not Aadhaar linked and maximum 12 tickets in a month can be booked online on IRCTC website/app by a user ID which is Aadhaar linked
Indian Railways on Monday has decided to increase the limit of booking maximum 6 tickets in a month to 12 tickets by a user ID which is not Aadhaar linked and the limit of booking maximum 12 tickets in a month to 24 tickets by a user ID which is Aadhaar linked and that one of the passengers in the ticket to be booked is verifiable through Aadhaar.
How to link Aadhaar with IRCTC account:
Steps to avail the facility of booking more than 6 tickets and up to 12 tickets in a month:
IRCTC registered User is required to get himself Aadhaar verified using Aadhaar KYC option in My Profile.
User’s Aadhaar will be verified by sending an OTP on his mobile number linked with his Aadhaar number. On successful submission of OTP, user will become Aadhaar verified.
At least one (1) passenger on the ticket being booked, beyond 6 tickets in a month, should also be Aadhaar verified.
Users are required to verify the probable passengers through their respective Aadhaar number and store the verified passengers in passenger master list. This should be done before starting the ticket booking process, beyond 6 tickets in a month.
