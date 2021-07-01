OPEN APP
Indian Railways opens first movable freshwater tunnel aquarium at Bengaluru station: See pics

 2 min read . Updated: 01 Jul 2021, 07:46 PM IST Livemint( with inputs from PTI )

  • The 12-feet long aquatic kingdom is Indian Railways first paludarium that houses myriad flora and fauna
  • In addition to enhancing the passenger experience, the initiative would be a revenue earner for Indian Railways. A nominal entry fee of 25 has been kept per passenger

In a first, an aquatic kingdom has been set up at a Bengaluru Railway station. From rare species of fishes to exotic marine plants, the facility promises to give a visual treat to passengers for a entry fee of just 25. Currently, 25 visitors can visit the aquarium at a time in the view of the pandemic.

The one-of-its-kind aquatic park at Krantivira Sangolli Rayanna Railway Station has been developed by Indian Railway Stations Development Corporation Ltd(IRSDC) in collaboration with HNi Aquatic Kingdom.

The 12-feet long aquatic kingdom at the railway station is Indian Railways first paludarium that houses myriad flora and fauna. "Its entrance gives a glimpse into marine life, with a beautiful dolphin humbly greeting visitors with a slight bow and a smile," a Indian Railways release said.

The aquarium is based on the Amazon River concept and promises to be a visual treat and a passenger's delight.

Catch glimpses of the Aquatic Kingdom

View Full Image
View Full Image
View Full Image
In addition to enhancing the passenger experience, the initiative would be a revenue earner for Indian Railways, the release said, adding that a nominal entry fee of 25 has been kept per passenger.

"This aquatic kingdom will entice passengers and visitors and it will not only be an enjoyable experience but also educative to experience a life size kingdom of fishes here, IRSDC MD&CEO S K Lohia said.

"Even following strict COVID related protocols, up to 25 visitors can visit the aquarium at a time," he added.

IRSDC has been entrusted with the mandate to undertake facility management at five railway stations--KSR Bengaluru, Pune, Anand Vihar, Chandigarh and Secunderabad-- to enhance customer experience and make travel a safe and hassle-free experience.

Shortly, IRSDC will be undertaking facility management of 90 more stations in a phased manner.

(With inputs from agencies)

