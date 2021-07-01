In a first, an aquatic kingdom has been set up at a Bengaluru Railway station. From rare species of fishes to exotic marine plants, the facility promises to give a visual treat to passengers for a entry fee of just ₹25. Currently, 25 visitors can visit the aquarium at a time in the view of the pandemic.

The one-of-its-kind aquatic park at Krantivira Sangolli Rayanna Railway Station has been developed by Indian Railway Stations Development Corporation Ltd(IRSDC) in collaboration with HNi Aquatic Kingdom.

The 12-feet long aquatic kingdom at the railway station is Indian Railways first paludarium that houses myriad flora and fauna. "Its entrance gives a glimpse into marine life, with a beautiful dolphin humbly greeting visitors with a slight bow and a smile," a Indian Railways release said.

The aquarium is based on the Amazon River concept and promises to be a visual treat and a passenger's delight.

In addition to enhancing the passenger experience, the initiative would be a revenue earner for Indian Railways, the release said, adding that a nominal entry fee of ₹25 has been kept per passenger.

"This aquatic kingdom will entice passengers and visitors and it will not only be an enjoyable experience but also educative to experience a life size kingdom of fishes here, IRSDC MD&CEO S K Lohia said.

Watch Video:

No this is not Under Water World Singapore. India’s 1st Aquatic Kingdom at a Railway Station opened today at Bengaluru station. It has many unique attraction for kids e.g. beautiful sea and fresh water fishes and other aquatic life and a glass tunnel. ⁦@PiyushGoyalOffc⁩ pic.twitter.com/8PIPUp0pYF — DRM Bengaluru (@drmsbc) July 1, 2021

"Even following strict COVID related protocols, up to 25 visitors can visit the aquarium at a time," he added.

IRSDC has been entrusted with the mandate to undertake facility management at five railway stations--KSR Bengaluru, Pune, Anand Vihar, Chandigarh and Secunderabad-- to enhance customer experience and make travel a safe and hassle-free experience.

Shortly, IRSDC will be undertaking facility management of 90 more stations in a phased manner.

(With inputs from agencies)

