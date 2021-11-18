'Pod' rooms which were first started in Japan are basically affordable hotel rooms that are equipped with basic necessities in a compact form.

"This facility will be a gamechanger in passengers travel in India by rail, especially those on business trips," said the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC). Pod hotels provide affordable, basic over night accommodation for guests who do not require or who cannot afford larger, more expensive rooms offered by the conventional hotels.

Facilities offered at Pod room:

Each Pod will provide free Wi-Fi, Luggage room, toiletries, shower rooms, washrooms in common areas whereas inside the Pod the guest can avail facilities like TV, small locker, mirror, adjustable air conditioner & air filter vents, reading lights in addition to interior light, mobile charging, smoke detectors, DND Indicators etc.

View Full Image The tariff for this property may vary depending on the requirements with tariff will be around Rs. 999/- for 12 hours onwards

Type of rooms at Pod:

The facility will in all have a total Pod inventory of 48, comprising of 3 categories, namely 30 Classic Pods, 7 Ladies only, 10 Private Pods and One for Differently Abled as well. While the Classic Pods and Ladies only Pods will comfortable fit One guest, the Private Pod will also have a private space within the room, whereas the Room for Differently abled will comfortably fit 2 guests with space for free movement of Wheelchair.

Charges for availing Pod rooms:

The concept will best suit frequent Travelers, Back Packers, Single Travelers, Corporate Executives and Study Groups etc. The tariff for this property may vary depending on the requirements with tariff will be around Rs. 999/- for 12 hours onwards per person and upto Rs. 1999/- for 24 Hours and so on.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.