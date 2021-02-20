Indian Railways has successfully completed the trial run of an electric locomotive in the northeastern state of Assam for the very first time. This will help the Indian Railways in providing electric rail connectivity in the remote northeastern parts of the country.

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal shared a video on Twitter in which a WAG9 electric locomotive can be seen conducting a trial on the soil of the state of Assam for the very first time.

Creating An Aatmanirbhar Assam: For the first time in history, electric locomotive ran on the soil of Assam with successful trial run from Bongaigaon to Sarupeta stations. pic.twitter.com/O8GSZAackf — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) February 18, 2021

Rail Vikas Nigam Limited(RVNL) which conducted the trial run wrote on Twitter," RVNL completed an electric loco trial between Bongaigaon-Sorupeta on 18.02.2021. This is the first electric traction in operation in Assam changing the dynamics of train operations in NE region with green energy, efficient and environment-friendly options."

#RVNL completed an electric loco trial between Bongaigaon-Sorupeta on 18.02.2021. This is the first electric traction in operation in Assam changing the dynamics of train operations in NE region with green energy, efficient and environment friendly options.@RailMinIndia #green pic.twitter.com/BXxORgDHjs — Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (@RailVikas) February 19, 2021

At present full operations are under electric traction is being done from the New Jalpaiguri(NJP) station which falls in the state of West Bengal.

The Ministry of Railways has aimed to transform the whole railway network and electrification has been accorded high priority as a part of the national goal to transform India into a green nation.

66% of track length has been electrified by November 2020. Railways aim to complete electrification of its entire broad-gauge network by 2023

The speed of electrification has been greatly scaled up from a level of 1176 KM in 2014-15 to 5276 in 2018-19 and 4378 KM in 2019-20 despite the setback due to COVID (in fact Cumulative 1,682 RKMs have been electrified till Nov’20 ). Once completed, IR will achieve a unique feat among the major railways in the world to run trains fully with indigenously produced power without dependence on imported fossil fuel. After 100% electrification, estimated saving on fuel/energy bill for IR would be about Rs.14,500 Cr per annum.

Indian Railways have fixed itself a stiff target of being a net-zero emitter of carbon by 2030 .This includes an ambitious target for complete electrification of IR network by 2023 and an equally ambitious target for generation of renewable energy using Railway’s assets.

