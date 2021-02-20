The speed of electrification has been greatly scaled up from a level of 1176 KM in 2014-15 to 5276 in 2018-19 and 4378 KM in 2019-20 despite the setback due to COVID (in fact Cumulative 1,682 RKMs have been electrified till Nov’20 ). Once completed, IR will achieve a unique feat among the major railways in the world to run trains fully with indigenously produced power without dependence on imported fossil fuel. After 100% electrification, estimated saving on fuel/energy bill for IR would be about Rs.14,500 Cr per annum.

