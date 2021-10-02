The Indian railways operated its first air-conditioned (AC) parcel train using passenger coaches to carry a refrigerated cargo of chocolates and snacks.

This is for the first time that an AC parcel express train consisting of 20 2nd AC/3rd AC coaches, carrying refrigerated cargo departed from Sanehwal in Ferozpur division to Yeshwantpur in South-Western Railway.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in a tweet wrote, "Innovative methods to carry refrigerated cargo: First-time chocolate and its raw material, noodles & tomato sauce, etc. moved in 2AC/3 AC train from Sanahwal to Yesvantpur".

#HungryforCargo

The passenger seats were removed to accommodate the cargo as part of the experiment to use such coaches which are lying idle.

According to Railway officials, the cargo consisted of edible snacks, chocolates, raw material for chocolates, Maggi noodles, sauce) and textiles etc weighed 121 tonnes.

Separately, Western Railways is installing 2,729 cameras with 4K technology in all of its 30 stations of Mumbai suburban network from Virar to Churchgate.

"Under the integrated surveillance system, 2,729 high-resolution cameras worth ₹60 crores are being installed in 30 stations of the Mumbai local train network. These cameras will help us keep an eye on the crowd, any abandoned object or trespassing in the stations," Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of Western Railways said.

Talking about the cameras with face recognition technology, the CPRO said, "If the cameras recognise a person whose face is stored in our database, then immediately an alert will be sent to the concerned authorities. The recognition can be done through any part of the face like retina or forehead."

