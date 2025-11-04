Railways may project a lower FY27 operating ratio on higher revenue, Centre's aid
Subhash Narayan 4 min read 04 Nov 2025, 05:56 pm IST
Summary
Indian Railways fast return to normalcy post covid and a pickup in both freight and passenger revenues may give it enough room to show a further increase in internal revenue generation in 2026-27.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Indian Railways is expected to project its operating ratio below 98% in 2026-27—first time in five years—driven by higher freight earnings and increased central funds, two persons close to the matter said.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story