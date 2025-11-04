The railway ministry is also working to increase the share of sundry revenue (non-fare revenue) in its total receipts, which is just around 4% now. The other endeavour includes initiatives aimed at maximizing revenue receipts, like expansion of the commodity basket through the creation of business development units (BDUs) at the ministry, zonal and divisional levels for better coordination for the movement of bulk commodities like coal, and effective and innovative marketing strategies to capture more traffic.