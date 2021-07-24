Indian Railways' Oxygen Express is set to embark on its journey to Bangladesh, the Ministry of Railways said in a statement today. This is the first time ever that the Oxygen Express is put into operation to neighbouring country. Today, an indent was placed at Tata in Chakradharpur Division under South Eastern Railway to transport 200 MT of Liquid Medical Oxygen to Benapole, Bangladesh.

The loading of 200 MT of LMO in 10 containers rake has been completed at 09.25 hrs.

"It may be noted that Oxygen Expresses were started by Indian Railways on 24th April, 2021 to provide respite to Indian states requiring medical Oxygen. More than 35000 MT of LMO was transported to 15 states. Around 480 Oxygen Expresses were operationalised," the statement said.

Indian Railways endeavour to deliver as much LMO as possible in the shortest time possible.

During the peak of the second wave of the coronavirus crisis in India when states were grappling with shortage of oxygen, the Railways began operating the Oxygen Express trains.

The railways rain around 480 such trains and carried 36,841 tonnes of liquid medical oxygen across the country since it stated operations on April 24, 2021.

