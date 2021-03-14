Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Indian Railways' parcel management system to be extended to 523 locations

Indian Railways' parcel management system to be extended to 523 locations

The Indian Railways can use automatic railway track cleaning systems, the Internet of Things (IoT) with multiple sensors to monitor employees and tracks, drones to monitor and scan tracks for faults and pilferage, and prevent potential derailments. Photo: Mint
1 min read . 10:55 PM IST ANI

  • The charging of parcels is only on the basis of weight and volume, and not on the basis of the type of commodity
  • Small businesses and traders in smaller cities and towns have been using these services for transportation of their merchandise from bigger cities

New Delhi: The new parcel management system (PMS) of the Indian Railways will soon be extended from 84 locations to 523 as part of its transformation geared towards providing transportation for small consignments over a vast network of stations.

New Delhi: The new parcel management system (PMS) of the Indian Railways will soon be extended from 84 locations to 523 as part of its transformation geared towards providing transportation for small consignments over a vast network of stations.

As per a statement, small businesses and traders in smaller cities and towns have been using these services for transportation of their merchandise from bigger cities and production centres to the place of their business in a fast, reliable and cheap manner.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Merkel party suffers losses in two German state elections: Exit polls

1 min read . 10:55 PM IST

Brazil inflation surges to four-year high ahead of rate hike

2 min read . 10:43 PM IST

Janet Yellen says Joe Biden has yet to decide on a wealth tax

2 min read . 10:42 PM IST

Tamil Nadu logs 759 new COVID-19 cases, a ten-day high

1 min read . 10:36 PM IST

As per a statement, small businesses and traders in smaller cities and towns have been using these services for transportation of their merchandise from bigger cities and production centres to the place of their business in a fast, reliable and cheap manner.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Merkel party suffers losses in two German state elections: Exit polls

1 min read . 10:55 PM IST

Brazil inflation surges to four-year high ahead of rate hike

2 min read . 10:43 PM IST

Janet Yellen says Joe Biden has yet to decide on a wealth tax

2 min read . 10:42 PM IST

Tamil Nadu logs 759 new COVID-19 cases, a ten-day high

1 min read . 10:36 PM IST
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

The charging of parcels is only on the basis of weight and volume, and not on the basis of the type of commodity.

"The computerisation of the parcel management system (PMS) is being extended from 84 locations to additional 143 locations in phase-II and 523 locations in phase-III. This will bring enhancements such as provision for 120 days advance booking, showing the availability of parcel space on the online e-forwarding note module on the PMS website, and generation of forwarding note online by registered customers with fare estimate," the statement said.

Other enhancements include booking of parcel/luggage at parcel office at stations through computerised counters and automatic capturing of weight through electronic weighing of consignment, barcoding on each consignment for tracking, status updates of packages through GPRS network transmission of data, and SMS updates to customers at each stage.

The new PMS will also include an FSLA (Freight System Ledger Accounting) module for online preparation of manifest for registered newspapers and magazines.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.