Indian Railways' Central Railway zone decided to restore the services of Mumbai-Pune Deccan Express Special train from 26 June. This train will run with the Vistadome coach for the first time on this route. The authorities decided to add a Vistadome coach so that the railway passengers travelling on the train can enjoy the views of the Western Ghats in Mumbai-Goa route.

View Full Image A views of Western Ghats on the Mumbai-Pune route

At present, the Vistadome coach is running in Mumbai-Madgaon Jan Shatabdi Special train. "Now, passengers on Mumbai- Pune route can enjoy the scenic beauty and experience being with nature while passing near to Matheran hill (Near Neral), Songir hill (near Palasdhari), Ulhas River (near Jambrung), Ulhas Valley, areas of Khandala, Lonavala, etc. and the waterfalls , tunnels on South East Ghat section," according to a statement.

Features of Vistadome coach:

The basic special features include wide window panes and glass roof top, rotatable seats and pushback chairs, etc.

Timings of Deccan Express:

01007 Deccan Express special will leave Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 07 am daily with effect from 26 June and arrive Pune at 11.05 am same day.

01008 Deccan Express special will leave Pune at 03.15 pm daily with effect from 26 June and arrive Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 07.05 pm same day.

Halts: Dadar, Thane, Kalyan, Neral (for 01007 only), Lonavala, Talegaon, Khadki and Shivaji Nagar.

Composition: - One Vistadome coach, Three AC Chair Car, 10 Second Class Seating and one second class seating cum guard’s brake van.

Reservation: Bookings for Special Train no 01007/01008 on normal charges will open on 24.06.2021 at all PRS centers and on website www.irctc.co.in.

Only passengers having confirmed tickets will be permitted to board this special train, adhering all norms, SOPs related to COVID19 during the boarding, travel and at destination.

