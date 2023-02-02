New Delhi: The Indian Railways registered a 73% jump in revenue from the passenger segment between April and January, a government statement said on Thursday.

“The total approximate earnings in passenger segment for Indian Railways on originating basis during April to January 2023 is Rs.54,733 crore, registering an increase of 73 per cent in comparison to Rs. 31,634 crore achieved during the same period last year,“ the statement by the Ministry of Railways highlighted.

Revenue generated from the reserved passenger segment during this fiscal year so far has increased by 48%. The figure stood at Rs.42,945 crore, as compared to Rs.29,079 crore during the same period last year.

The revenue generated from the unreserved passenger segment between 1 April and 31 January, 2023 is ₹11,788 crore as compared to ₹2,555 crore during the same period last year, showing an increase of 361%, the statement read.

The ministry said in the reserved passenger segment, the total estimated numbers of passengers who booked tickets during the period between 1 April and 31 January, 2023 surged by 7%. It stood at 65.90 crore bookings as compared to 61.81 crore during the same period last year.

On the other hand, in the unreserved passenger segment, the approximate numbers of passengers booked during the period 1 April and 31 January surged by 128%.

“In Unreserved passenger segment, the total approximate numbers of passengers booked during the period 1st April to 31st January 2023 is 45,180 lakhs as compared to 19,785 lakhs during the same period last year, showing an increase of 128%," the statement read.