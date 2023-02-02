Indian Railways’ passenger segment revenue surges 73% Apr-Jan
The total earnings in passenger segment for Indian Railways on originating basis during April to January stood at Rs.54,733 crore
New Delhi: The Indian Railways registered a 73% jump in revenue from the passenger segment between April and January, a government statement said on Thursday.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×