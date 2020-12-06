Subscribe
Home >News >India >Indian Railways passengers can check IRCTC PNR status on WhatsApp. Here is how
The new feature allows passengers to get real-time PNR status and details of train journey directly on their WhatsApp.

Indian Railways passengers can check IRCTC PNR status on WhatsApp. Here is how

1 min read . 07:36 AM IST Edited By Sangeeta Ojha

  • Indian Railways passengers can get live train status, previous railway station, upcoming station and other train journey details
  • Earlier passenger’s had to dial the railway helpline number 139 for live train status

To make travel experience favourable for railway passengers, Mumbai-based startup Railofy has come up with an innovative solution. The new feature allows passengers to get real-time PNR status and details of train journey directly on their WhatsApp. This will save the cumbersome and time-consuming process of searching for the PNR status and other train journey details. With the help of this feature, Indian Railways passengers can get live train status, previous railway station, upcoming station and other train journey details besides PNR status. Earlier passenger’s had to dial the railway helpline number 139 for live train status.

Here is how one can check PNR status as well as real-time train journey information via WhatsApp:

-Update the WhatsApp application on your phone.

-Android users can update the app from the Play Store and iPhone users can update it from the App store.

-Save Railofy's train enquiry number '+91-9881193322' on your mobile phone.

-Go to WhatsApp and click on the new message button to open your contacts list.

-Choose the Railofy contact and type in your 10 digit PNR number in the message window.

-Now, send the PNR number to Railofy.

-You will receive alerts and real-time updates about your train journey and status on WhatsApp.

