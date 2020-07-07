Indian Railways' South East Central Railway(SECR) zone has recently operated two freight trains which garnered a lot of eyeballs due to their massive length. The two freight trains were named as 'Super Anaconda' and 'Sesh Naag'

The first was a fully loaded three rake combined frieght train which was named 'Super Anaconda' and it was followed by a 2.8km long four empty BOXN rakes train combined together which was named 'Sesh Naag'.

'Sesh Naag' also earned the distinction of being the longest railway train to run on the Indian Railways network.

While speaking to Livemint.com, a senior railway official from the SECR has said that running the freight trains combined together help the overall operations of the Indian Railways.

View Full Image The train operated at an average speed of 65kmph while the top speed of the train was 80kmph.

The official said," It help railways in saving time and also manpower due to the combined rake operations as the empty rakes are taken to the coal mines for loading of coal quickly and dispatching them within shorter duration to the coal based power plants". It will also help in reducing the manpower and the time required for the movement of the trains and also easing of the traffic congestion on the route.

Indian Railways operated' Sesh Naag' from the Nagpur division to the Bilaspur division which travelled a total distance of 260 km.All the rakes were combined at the Parmalkasa station at Chattisgarh and travelled till Korba for the loading of coal. A total of 251 empty wagons was transported between both the sations with the help of four electric locomotives.

Indian Railways breaks another record. Operates 'SheshNaag', a 2.8 Km long train amalgamating 4 empty BOXN rakes, powered by 4 sets of electric locomotives

'SheshNaag' is the longest train ever to run on Indian Railways.



'SheshNaag' is the longest train ever to run on Indian Railways.





SECR also successfully operated 177 loaded wagons with three freight trains combined together between Lajkura & Raurkela in Odisha and termed it as 'Super Anaconda'.

Taking a big leap in reducing the transit time of freight trains, Bilaspur division of SECR broke yet another frontier by joining & running 3 loaded trains (more than 15000 tonnes) in 'Anaconda' formation through Bilaspur & Chakradharpur divisions.





The total weight of the train was more than 15,000 tonnes and was hauled by four electric locomotives.

Indian Railways trying to move multiple freight rakes together as it helps in saving the transportation time and also help in the decongestion of the rail route.

Indian Railways is prioritising the movement of freight trains in its network as the passenger trains are not running in full utilisation due to the spread of coronavirus pandemic.

