RPF has carried out frequent awareness and sensitization campaigns at all these locations. In 2022, RPF has conducted 1023 awareness campaigns at vulnerable locations till now. Besides this, RPF has conducted meetings with the sarpanch of all villages in the vicinity of railway tracks. More than 50 meetings have been conducted this year. Resident/cattle grazers of the nearby villages where such incidents take place are being counseled not to let their livestock graze near the railway tracks as there are chances of the livestock entering or crossing the tracks and getting run over by the speeding trains. Dumping of garbage along the railway tracks by the people is also a cause, as this attracts the cattle to graze near the railway lands/tracks. RPF Mumbai Division is also working in close coordination with city administration and city police to prevent the movement of stray cattle near railway tracks.