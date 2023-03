For the convenience of passengers and with a view to meet the travel demand during the festival of Holi, Indian Railways operates additional trains to various parts of the country.

However, getting a ticket remains a big concern for the travellers travelling during this period. to overcome this problem, passengers can look to book tickets in Tatkal quota of Indian Railways.

How to book Tatkal tickets: A step-by-step guide

Register as individual user on irctc.co.in.

Mobile number and email id is mandatory for registration

Login by entering your user name and password on home page of irctc.co.in

Click on "Plan My Journey" page.

If the From/To station selected by you are correct in the route of the train then select Date of Journey.

Select Ticket Type as e-ticket.

Then Click on Submit button.

The Advance Reservation Period (ARP) of Tatkal scheme is reduced from two days to one day excluding the day of journey from the train originating station. For example, if train is to depart from the originating station on the second of the month, the Tatkal quota booking for that particular train will open at 10:00 hrs for AC class (1A/2A/3A/CC/EC/3E)and at 11:00 hrs for Non- AC class(SL/FC/2S) class on the first of the month from originating station.

The "Train List" page appears

Select Quota as TATKAL by click on radio button

Find the Train and click on the class in the train list then it will show the details with availability.

To book tickets, click on "Book Now" link under availability option.

If you wish to select other train, click on another train class link.

Maximum of four passengers per PNR can be booked on Tatkal e-tickets.

The Ticket Reservation page appears; check whether the train name and station names, Date of journey, Class, Quota, Boarding Point etc. displayed on the top of the page are same as desired by you.

Enter the name of passengers, age, sex and berth preference for each passenger. The maximum length of names should be restricted to 15 characters.

Senior citizen concession is not allowed in Tatkal Quota.

Click on ‘’Consider for Auto Upgradation" for automatic class upgradation after charting.

Enter the verification code

Enter the Passenger mobile number to receive the booking and cancellation free sms .

Click on Next button.

The "Payment" page appears

Please choose one of the mode of payment. Please click on the payment option

Make payment and get your e-ticket.

After successful payment and booking of accommodations, the User is shown the ticket confirmation details along with a “Print ERS" Button.

On clicking the button ERS is shown with an option to print.