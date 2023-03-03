The Advance Reservation Period (ARP) of Tatkal scheme is reduced from two days to one day excluding the day of journey from the train originating station. For example, if train is to depart from the originating station on the second of the month, the Tatkal quota booking for that particular train will open at 10:00 hrs for AC class (1A/2A/3A/CC/EC/3E)and at 11:00 hrs for Non- AC class(SL/FC/2S) class on the first of the month from originating station.