Indian Railways plans linking of these documents for booking tickets on IRCTC

Railway Protection Force (RPF) Director-General Arun Kumar on Friday interacting with the media persons said that the national transporter is working on a plan to link the identity documents with IRCTC. He said that earlier action against touts was based on human intelligence which had little or no impact on the ground. "We are trying to plug it. The future is that eventually we have to link login of ticketing with some identity card either PAN or Aadhaar or any other proof, the number of which the passenger can (use to) login so that we can end touting," Kumar said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}