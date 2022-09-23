Railways promoting Digital India initiative to encourage digital transactions

During this Financial Year till 21st September 2022, Railways has completed 1353 track Kilometres (TKM) of New lines, Gauge conversion and multi tracking projects. Another 150 TKM is likely to be added in the month of September itself. Combined figure is more than three times of the last year’s figures for the same period during the last financial year. Last year, 482 TKM was completed till 30th September, 2021.