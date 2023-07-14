Indian Railways has added additional stoppages for trains going towards South India, including the Hazrat Nizamuddin-Ernakulam Junction Mangala Express, Hyderabad Deccan Nampally-Hazrat Nizamuddin Dakshin Express, and MGR Chennai Central-Hazrat Nizamuddin Garib Rath Express.
Indian Railways has planned to provide additional stoppages to various trains going towards South India for the convenience of passengers. The national transporter in an official statement, stated that further stoppages had been added on an experimental basis.
List of trains with additional stoppages
1) 12618 Hazrat Nizamuddin-Ernakulam Junction Mangala Express: The train will also stop at Quilandi railway station from July 15 onwards. It will now arrive at 03:09 hrs and will depart at 03:10 hrs. The train which runs on all seven days, takes around 50 hrs and 20 minutes to cover a distance of 3066 km. Previously, it used to halt at 39 railway stations.
2) Hyderabad Deccan Nampally-Hazrat Nizamuddin Dakshin Express: Apart from 42 stoppages, the train will now also halt at Jammikunta railway station from July 16 onwards. It will depart at 01:45 hrs and will arrive at Jammikunta at 01:44 hrs. It runs on all days of the week. The train usually takes 28 hrs and 40 minutes to cover a distance of 1676 kms.
3) 12611/12622 MGR Chennai Central-Hazrat Nizamuddin Garib Rath Express: From July 15 onwards, the train will also stop at Warangal apart from its nine previous stoppages. It will depart at 14:14 hrs and will arrive in Warangal at 14:12 hrs. It operates only on one day, i.e., Saturday.
