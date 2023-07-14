List of trains with additional stoppages

1) 12618 Hazrat Nizamuddin-Ernakulam Junction Mangala Express: The train will also stop at Quilandi railway station from July 15 onwards. It will now arrive at 03:09 hrs and will depart at 03:10 hrs. The train which runs on all seven days, takes around 50 hrs and 20 minutes to cover a distance of 3066 km. Previously, it used to halt at 39 railway stations.