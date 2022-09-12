Meanwhile, Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC) has been mandated to carry out the unbundling by creating a distinction primarily between food preparation and food distribution on trains. In order to upgrade quality of food preparation, IRCTC is to set up new kitchens and upgrade existing ones. Zonal Railways are to manage minor static units (catering stall /milk stalls/ trolleys etc.) except base kitchens and kitchen units. The policy mandates the zonal railways to hand over the kitchens managed by them to IRCTC. Food Plaza, Fast Food Units and Food Court will continue to be managed by IRCTC. At present, IRCTC has taken over almost all units in phased manner. Further, the procedure/guidelines/policy laid down for allotment of contracts for running various stalls at railway platforms have been simplified.

