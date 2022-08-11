Indian Railways' Central Railway zone has introduced its fifth vistadome coach over its zonal network in the Pune – Secunderabad Shatabdi Express. From now on passengers travelling on Pune – Secunderabad Shatabdi Express will enjoy the Ujni backwaters and dam near Bhigwan, famous for many inland and migratory birds, also relish the scenic beauty of the forest as it traverse through Ananthagiri Hills near Vikarabad.

The timings for this train is 12025 Pune – Secunderabad Shatabdi Expresss will leave Pune at 6.00 am (except Tuesday) and will arrive Secunderabad at 2.20 pm same day. 12026 Secunderabad – Pune Shatabdi Express will leave Secunderabad at 2.45 pm (except Tuesday) and will arrive Pune at 11.10 pm same day (except Tuesday).

The unique Vistadome coaches, apart from having a glass roof top has a number of extra-ordinary features like wide window panes, LED lights, Rotatable Seats and Pushback Chairs, Electrically Operated Automatic Sliding Compartment Doors, Wide side sliding doors etc. Last but not the least, the viewing gallery.

Meanwhile, the VistaDome coaches on Central Railway have received an overwhelming response from passengers. Whether it is the breath-taking views of the valleys, rivers and waterfalls along the Mumbai-Goa route or the spectacular views of the Western Ghats along the Mumbai-Pune route, these coaches with glass tops and wide window panes have proved to be a hit. Seeing the popularity of Vistadome coaches, now the fifth Vistadome coach of Central Railway is added to Pune – Secunderabad Shatabdi Express.

Central Railway has registered an occupancy of 31821 passengers in vista dome coach of CSMT- Madgaon- CSMT Janshatabdi, Pragati Exp, Deccan Queen, Deccan Express registering a revenue of Rs.3.99 crore from April to July 2022 .

The Vistadome coaches were first introduced in the Mumbai-Madgaon Janshatabdi Express in 2018. The immense popularity of these coaches led to the introduction of these coaches in the Mumbai-Pune Deccan Express with effect from 26.6.2021. Due to the huge demand from the passengers, the third Vistadome coach of Central Railway was attached to Deccan Queen from 15.8.2021 and the fourth Vistadome coach was attached to Pragati Express on 25 July 2022. Now, Vistadome coach attached to Pune - Secunderabad Shatabdi express from 10 August which is the fifth on Central Railway.