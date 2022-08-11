Indian Railways adds a Vistadome coach in this Shatabdi Express on this route. See photos1 min read . Updated: 11 Aug 2022, 07:03 AM IST
- Indian Railways introduces fifth Vistadome coach over Central Railway on Pune - Secunderabad Shatabdi express
Indian Railways' Central Railway zone has introduced its fifth vistadome coach over its zonal network in the Pune – Secunderabad Shatabdi Express. From now on passengers travelling on Pune – Secunderabad Shatabdi Express will enjoy the Ujni backwaters and dam near Bhigwan, famous for many inland and migratory birds, also relish the scenic beauty of the forest as it traverse through Ananthagiri Hills near Vikarabad.