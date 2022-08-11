Meanwhile, the VistaDome coaches on Central Railway have received an overwhelming response from passengers. Whether it is the breath-taking views of the valleys, rivers and waterfalls along the Mumbai-Goa route or the spectacular views of the Western Ghats along the Mumbai-Pune route, these coaches with glass tops and wide window panes have proved to be a hit. Seeing the popularity of Vistadome coaches, now the fifth Vistadome coach of Central Railway is added to Pune – Secunderabad Shatabdi Express.