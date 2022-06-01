Third class cars started appearing on the Punjab Mail by the mid 1930s. In 1914, the GIP route from Bombay to Delhi was some 1,541 km and the train covered it in 29 hrs 30 minutes. In the early 1920s, this transit time was further reduced to 27 hrs 10 minutes. In 1972, the transit time was again pushed up to 29 hrs. In 2011, the Punjab Mail has as many as 55 intermediate stops. The Punjab Mail got an air-conditioned car in 1945.