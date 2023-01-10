Indian Railways: 36 trains running late due to fog in North India. Full list2 min read . Updated: 10 Jan 2023, 09:27 AM IST
- Indian Railways: 36 trains are running late in the Northern Railway region due to fog
Dense fog cloaked Delhi on Tuesday morning, lowering visibility to just 50 metres and affecting road and rail movement.Thirty-nine trains were delayed by an hour to five-and-a-half hours due to the foggy weather, a Northern Railways spokesperson said. Satellite images showed a dense layer of fog persisting over vast swathes of north India, extending from Punjab to Bihar across Haryana, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.