Dense fog cloaked Delhi on Tuesday morning, lowering visibility to just 50 metres and affecting road and rail movement.Thirty-nine trains were delayed by an hour to five-and-a-half hours due to the foggy weather, a Northern Railways spokesperson said. Satellite images showed a dense layer of fog persisting over vast swathes of north India, extending from Punjab to Bihar across Haryana, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.

Full list of trains running late due to fog conditions in North India:

Darbhanga-New Delhi Clone Special

Puri-New Delhi Purushottam Express

Bathinda Gorkhpur Gorakhdham Express

Darbhanga-New Delhi Bihar Samapark Kranti Express

Bandra Terminus- Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Karta Swaraj Express

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus- Amritsar Express

Indore-New Delhi Express Rani Kamlapati New Delhi Express

Rajgir- New Delhi Sharmjeevi Express

Malda Town-Delhi Express

Barauni New Delhi Clone Special

Kanpur Central NewDelhi ShramShakti Express

Howrah-New Delhi Poorva Express

Saharsa-New Delhi Vaishali Express

Rewa Anand Vihar Terminal Superfast Express Prayagraj-New Delhi Express

Azamgarh Delhi Kaifiyaat Express

Bhagalpur-Anand Vihar Terminal Vikramshila Express

Rajendra Nagar Termain- New Delhi Sampoorna Kranti Express

Kamakhya-Delhi Brahmaputra Mail

Udaipur City Yog Nagari Rishikesh Express

Jammu Tawi- Ajmer Pooja Express

Prayagraj-Anand Vihar Terminal Humsafar Expresss

Visakhapatnam-New Delhi Andhra Pradesh Express

Pratapgarh-Delhi Padmavat Express

Rajgir New Delhi Sharmjeevi Superfast Express

Raxaul-Anand Vihar Terminal Expresss

Lucknow-New Delhi Mail

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus-Hyderabad Hussain Sagar Express

Jabalpur Hazrat Nizamuddin Gondwana Expresss

Dr Ambedkar Nagar Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Malwa Superfast Express

MGR Chennai Central-New Delhi Grand Trunk Express

Hyderabad Deccan Namoally-New Delhi Telangana Express

Amritsar Bilaspur Chhattisgarh Express

Amritsar Mumbai Central Golden Temple Mail

36 trains running late in the Northern Railway region due to fog. pic.twitter.com/qHyZuXkQZW — ANI (@ANI) January 10, 2023

According to the weather office, 'very dense fog' is when visibility is between 0 and 50 metres, between 51 and 200 metres is 'dense', between 201 and 500 metres 'moderate', and between 501 and 1,000 metres 'shallow'.

Delhi saw cold wave conditions for the fifth consecutive day on Monday. The season's longest fog spell has crippled road, rail and air traffic movement.

IMD officials said the Palam observatory recorded visibility levels below 1,000 metres from 8:30 pm on Sunday to 4:30 pm on Monday.

The Safdarjung observatory has recorded minimum and maximum temperatures much below normal levels so far this month.

It logged a minimum temperature of 3.8 degrees Celsius on Monday, 1.9 degrees Celsius on Sunday, 2.2 degrees Celsius on Saturday, 4 degrees Celsius on Friday, 3 degrees Celsius on Thursday and 4.4 degrees Celsius on Wednesday.

Meteorologists attribute the long spell of intense cold to a large gap between two western disturbances, which meant frosty winds from the snow-clad mountains blew in for a longer-than-usual period.

*With agency inputs