Indian Railways: 36 trains running late due to fog in North India. Full list

Dense fog cloaked Delhi on Tuesday morning, lowering visibility to just 50 metres and affecting road and rail movement.Thirty-nine trains were delayed by an hour to five-and-a-half hours due to the foggy weather, a Northern Railways spokesperson said. Satellite images showed a dense layer of fog persisting over vast swathes of north India, extending from Punjab to Bihar across Haryana, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.

