Indian Railways ramped up its monthly freight loading by 9.15 pc in September

Coal Supply to powerhouses increased by 17.3 per cent y-o-y in September

Coal supply to power houses showed a growth of 17.3% in September 2022, compared to the same period last year. Indian Railways significant progress in increasing the coal supply to powerhouses was another major highlight in its freight performance analysis. The loading of coal (including domestic and imported) to powerhouses increased by 6.2 MT in September. Around, 42.00 MT of coal has been moved to powerhouses this year till September, compared to a supply of 35.8 MT of coal during the same period in 2021.