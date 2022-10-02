Indian Railways ramped up its monthly freight loading by 9.15 pc in September

Indian Railways recorded its best ever September monthly freight loading of 115.80 MT this year. The incremental loading in the month of September has been 9.7 MT recording a growth of 9.15%
Continuing on its upward trajectory of monthly freight business compared to last year, Indian Railways recorded the best September monthly freight loading of 115.80 MT this year.
Indian Railways recorded a year-over-year increment of 9.15 per cent in its incremental loading in September 2022. This month, it stood at 9.7 MT. With a profitable September, Indian Railways has managed to maintain its growth momentum for the 25th straight month. It also showed an impressive growth in its freight business in August.
This month, the Indian Railways has achieved an incremental loading of 6.8 MT in Coal, followed by 1.2 in Iron Ore and 1.22 MT in Balance other goods, 0.4 MT in Cement and Clinker, and 0.3 MT in Fertilizers.
IR progressed in automobile loading in September 2022
There has also been an impressive hike in automobile loading. Around 2712 rakes have been loaded in FY 2022-23 till September as compared to 1575 rakes during the same period of last year i.e. a growth of 72.2 %.
The cumulative freight loading in the second and third quarters of this fiscal year has been 736.68 MT as against 668.86 MT achieved in 2021-22. This shows an increase of 67.83 MT in incremental loading over the same period last year.
The freight Net tonne kilometers (NTKMs) registered a y-o-y growth of 10.3 per cent by increasing to 69.97 billion in September 2022 from 63.43 billion in September 2021. The cumulative NTKMs in the First Half of the year have also grown by 17.1 %.
Coal Supply to powerhouses increased by 17.3 per cent y-o-y in September
Coal supply to power houses showed a growth of 17.3% in September 2022, compared to the same period last year. Indian Railways significant progress in increasing the coal supply to powerhouses was another major highlight in its freight performance analysis. The loading of coal (including domestic and imported) to powerhouses increased by 6.2 MT in September. Around, 42.00 MT of coal has been moved to powerhouses this year till September, compared to a supply of 35.8 MT of coal during the same period in 2021.
The Indian Railways have been working in close coordination with Ministries of Power and Coal to boos coal supply to power houses. Cumulatively, in the first half of the year, Indian Railways has loaded more than 64.53 MT of extra coal to power houses as compared to the same period of last year, with a growth of more than 29.3%.
Along with coal, there has been an increase in the transportation of other commodities as well. For example, a 7.9 per cent growth in the supply of fertilisers, a 10.8 per cent rise in the supply of Iron ore, a 14.1 per cent hike in the transportation of balance and other goods, etc.
