Indian Railways' manufacturing unit the Rail Coach Factory (RCF), Kapurthala rolled out 15 AC 3-tier economy class coaches that will be attached to various mail and express trains.The AC 3-tier economy is touted to be the Railways' most affordable class of air-conditioned travel.The prototype of the AC 3-tier economy class was rolled out from the RCF for oscillation trials on February 10, just three months after the idea was conceived, a statement from the coach factory said.