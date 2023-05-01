Indian Railways on Monday received a hoax threat call about a bomb in Purushottam Express at Dagmagpur station. The train was travelling from Puri to Delhi.
According to the ANI news agency, Dagmagpur Station Superintendent (SS) received a fake call about a bomb in the train.
"A threat call was received by Station Superintendent (SS) about a bomb in Purushottam Express at Dagmagpur station. The bomb threat turned out to be a hoax," a railway official said in a statement.
The train was halted for a few hours. However, after investigation, the train was given clearance.
"ATS Varanasi team was called to Chunar station, the train got clearance after checking and departed from Chunar station," Additional Superintendent of Police Shrikant Prajapati said.
Further investigation is underway.
Earlier in February, a person was arrested for making a hoax call claiming a bomb on the Bellari Express.
According to police, the arrested hoax caller was identified as Sanga Reddy.
Superintendent of Police (SP), Secunderabad GRP, Anuradha said, "Yesterday evening, we received a call that an explosive device had been planted on Bellari Express. Railway Protection Force personnel and GRP police immediately carried out extensive checks."
"During the checks, we found no explosive device and it was ascertained that it was a hoax call. A person from Sanga Reddy was arrested in connection with the matter. A case was registered with the Gopalapuram police station," the SP added.
On 28 April, a young man from Uttar Pradesh was arrested for allegedly making a hoax bomb threat at Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA).
The arrest came four days after the IGI Airport police station received a PCR call, on Monday, in which the caller claimed there was a bomb at the airport.
A search was conducted at the airport but nothing suspicious was found, the officer said, adding the call was subsequently declared a hoax.
During the probe, police found the call was made from Uttar Pradesh and the number was registered in the name of a person named Zakir, a resident of Hapur.
He was arrested and a case registered against him.
