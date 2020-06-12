Indian Railways receive request for 63 Shramik Special trains

As many as seven states-- Kerala, Andhara Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Gujarat and Jammu & Kashmir -- have requested Indian railways to run 63 Shramik Special trains to help migrant workers reach their native place, railway ministry said on Friday.

“In total 63 Shramik Special Trains, 3 trains requisitioned by Andhara Pradesh, 1 train by Gujarat, 9 trains by Jammu & Kashmir, 6 trains by Karnataka, 32 trains by Kerala, 10 trains by Tamil Nadu and 2 trains by West Bengal," an official statement said. Uttar Pradesh is yet to present their requirement.

The development comes soon after the Supreme Court directed the Centre and state governments to transport stranded migrant workers to their hometowns and villages within 15 days. The apex court also directed Indian Railways to provide trains to the states and union territories for transporting migrant workers within 24 hours of receiving a request.

Over the last few days, the railway board chairman wrote letters to the states, reiterating that the national transporter will provide the desired number of Shramik Special trains within 24 hours of the request made by the states.

Mint had earlier reported that the demand for Shramik Special trains, has declined substantially with the Indian Railways receiving request from states for an average of 38 trains per day between 1 and 4 June. The demand for these trains had peaked between 22 May and 26 May, when over 200 trains were being run daily.

“Railway ministry has requested state governments to indicate their requirements about Shramik Special trains and see that projected demand for movement of residual persons by rail mode is well chalked out and determined," the statement said, adding that Indian railways will meet any additional demand that may arise over and above the projections given, at a short notice.

So far, more than 4,277 Shramik Specials have been operated by railways to transport approximately 60 lakh people to their home states.

