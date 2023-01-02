Indian Railways recorded a 71% jump in revenue earnings for passenger segment

The overall estimated number of passengers booked in the unreserved passenger category from 1 April to 31 December 2022 is ₹40197 lakhs, up 137% from ₹16968 lakhs during the same period last year. The revenue made from the unreserved passenger sector from 1 April to 31 December 2022 is ₹10430 crores, which is a 381% growth over ₹2169 crores made during the same period of the previous year.

