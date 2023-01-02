Indian Railways recorded a 71% jump in revenue earnings for passenger segment

Indian Railways said on Monday that its estimated total earnings in the passenger category on an originating basis for the period of the first nine months of the fiscal year 2022-23 are Rs. 48913 Crore, a growth of 71% over Rs. 28569 Crore generated during the year-ago period.
The approximate total number of passengers booked in the reserved passenger segment from 1 April to 31 December 2022 is ₹59.61 crore, up from ₹56.05 crore during the same period last year, a 6% uptick. When compared to the same period the previous year, the revenue from the reserved passenger segment climbed by 46%, from ₹26400 to ₹38483 crores between 1 April and 31 December 2022.
The overall estimated number of passengers booked in the unreserved passenger category from 1 April to 31 December 2022 is ₹40197 lakhs, up 137% from ₹16968 lakhs during the same period last year. The revenue made from the unreserved passenger sector from 1 April to 31 December 2022 is ₹10430 crores, which is a 381% growth over ₹2169 crores made during the same period of the previous year.
Additionally, Indian Railways said today that its freight earnings until December of the current fiscal year were 16% higher than they were during the same period the previous year. In the first nine months of the fiscal year 2022–23, railways made ₹1,20,478 crore, a growth from ₹1,04,040 crore the previous year.
A total freight loading of 1109.38 MT was reached from April to December, up from 1029.96 MT in the prior year, or an improvement of 8%. For the first nine months of the fiscal year 2022–2023, railway freight loading has topped the previous year's loading and earnings, according to the department.
A total of 130.66 MT of originating freight was loaded in December 2022 as opposed to 126.8 MT in December 2021, an improvement of 3%. In addition, a freight revenue of ₹14,573 crore, up 13% from ₹12,914 crore in December 2021, was generated. Indian Railways said it aims to attain 2,000 MT by 2023–2024 after reaching 1,400 MT in the previous financial year.
