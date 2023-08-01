Railways freight loading up 1.2% at 507 MT in April-July, earns 55,459 cr

Railways freight loading up 1.2% at 507 MT in April-July, earns ₹55,459 cr1 min read 01 Aug 2023, 05:02 PM IST
The ministry attributed the growth to its aim to improve service delivery and ease of doing business.
New Delhi: Indian Railways has recorded a cumulative freight loading of 507.7 million tonne (MT) in the first four months of the financial year 2023-2024, up 1.23% over the same period of the previous year.
Railways have earned ₹55,459 crore from freight loading in April-July against ₹53,731 crore over the last year which is an improvement of 3.22% compared to the same period last year, the railways said in a statement.
From April-July, on cumulative basis, Railways’ total earnings rose to Rs. 80,869 crore (including coaching, goods, sundry, other coaching earnings) against ₹75,847 crore over the last year which is an improvement of 6.62% as compared to the same period last year.
In July 2023, Indian Railways achieved an originating freight loading of 123.98 MT, surpassing last year’s loading of 122.15 MT for the same month by approximately 1.5%.
The freight revenue for July stood at Rs. 13,578 crore, up about 3% compared to Rs. 13,163 crore earned in July 2022.
The ministry attributed the growth to the implementation of its “Hungry For Cargo“ mantra, which aims to improve service delivery and ease of doing business. Indian Railways has made sustained efforts to attract new traffic from both conventional and non-conventional commodity streams, resulting in increased business for the rail network.
