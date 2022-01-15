OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Indian Railways redesignates post of 'guard' as 'train manager'. Details here
Listen to this article

The Indian Railways on Friday announced its decision to redesignate the post of 'Train Guard' as 'Train Manager'. The issue of change of designation of Trains Guard to ‘Train Manage’" had been demanded for quite some time, reads the statement from Indian Railways.

The demand was raised as the designation 'Train guard' had become outdated and in society people commonly draw reference that he/she may be a guard in some private from etc, it said. In the GSR, Trains Guard is virtually a Train In-charge of the respective train.

"It would, therefore, be quite appropriate that the existing designation of Trains Guard be changed to "Train Manager", which would be a dignified designation for them without any financial implication, so that, they can also lead a respectful life in the society," added the statement. 

According to the revised designation document, dated January 13, assistant guard will now be ‘assistant passenger train manager’, goods guard will be ‘goods train manager’, a senior passengers’ guard will be ‘senior passenger train manager’ and mail or express train guard will be mail/express train manager.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout