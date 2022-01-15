The Indian Railways on Friday announced its decision to redesignate the post of 'Train Guard' as 'Train Manager'. The issue of change of designation of Trains Guard to ‘Train Manage’" had been demanded for quite some time, reads the statement from Indian Railways.

The revised designation is more in consonance with their existing duties & responsibilities and will improve the motivation level of Guards now Train Managers. pic.twitter.com/dNSsnYormd — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) January 14, 2022

The demand was raised as the designation 'Train guard' had become outdated and in society people commonly draw reference that he/she may be a guard in some private from etc, it said. In the GSR, Trains Guard is virtually a Train In-charge of the respective train.

"It would, therefore, be quite appropriate that the existing designation of Trains Guard be changed to "Train Manager", which would be a dignified designation for them without any financial implication, so that, they can also lead a respectful life in the society," added the statement.

According to the revised designation document, dated January 13, assistant guard will now be ‘assistant passenger train manager’, goods guard will be ‘goods train manager’, a senior passengers’ guard will be ‘senior passenger train manager’ and mail or express train guard will be mail/express train manager.

