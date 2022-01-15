Indian Railways redesignates post of 'guard' as 'train manager'. Details here

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The Indian Railways announced its decision to redesignate the post of 'Train Guard' as 'Train Manager'
The issue of change of designation of Trains Guard had been demanded for quite some time
The Indian Railways on Friday announced its decision to redesignate the post of 'Train Guard' as 'Train Manager'. The issue of change of designation of Trains Guard to ‘Train Manage’" had been demanded for quite some time, reads the statement from Indian Railways.
The demand was raised as the designation 'Train guard' had become outdated and in society people commonly draw reference that he/she may be a guard in some private from etc, it said. In the GSR, Trains Guard is virtually a Train In-charge of the respective train.
"It would, therefore, be quite appropriate that the existing designation of Trains Guard be changed to "Train Manager", which would be a dignified designation for them without any financial implication, so that, they can also lead a respectful life in the society," added the statement.
According to the revised designation document, dated January 13, assistant guard will now be ‘assistant passenger train manager’, goods guard will be ‘goods train manager’, a senior passengers’ guard will be ‘senior passenger train manager’ and mail or express train guard will be mail/express train manager.
