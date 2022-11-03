Indian Railways redeveloping 40 stations to provide modern amenities1 min read . Updated: 03 Nov 2022, 06:03 PM IST
Railway ministry said 14 stations are under tendering stage for redevelopment and they are likely to be awarded in next 5 months
Railway ministry said 14 stations are under tendering stage for redevelopment and they are likely to be awarded in next 5 months
New Delhi: Indian Railways has accelerated the redevelopment of 40 stations across the country to provide modern amenities to passengers.