New Delhi: Indian Railways has accelerated the redevelopment of 40 stations across the country to provide modern amenities to passengers.

“14 Railway Stations are under tendering stage for redevelopment and they are likely to be awarded in next 5 months," the Ministry of Railways said in a statement.

According to the railway ministry, the timeframe for construction of stations cannot be indicated at this stage as station development program is complex in nature, involves multiple stake holders and various statutory clearances.

Redevelopment of railway stations across the country will increase job creation and improve economic growth.

“Redevelopment of these Stations envisages provision of spacious Roof Plaza, facilities such as food court, waiting lounge, children play area, designated space for local products, etc. The development will integrate various modes of transport with Railway Station viz. Metro, Bus, etc. and will also integrate both sides of city with station," the ministry said.

The construction of station infrastructure will adopt green building technology and facilities for ‘Divyangjans’. The stations will be developed on the concept of intelligent building, having state-of-the-art facilities for passengers. Station redevelopment will create ‘City Centre’ like space at the station for the railway commuters as well as general public.

Rani Kamalapati station of West Central Railway, Gandhinagar Capital station of Western Railway and Sir M. Visveswaraya Terminal Station of South Western Railway have been already developed and commissioned.

The Indian Railways has one of the largest transportation and logistics networks in the world. It runs 23,000 trains, including 13,500 passenger trains to carry 24 million passengers per day, connecting about 8,000 stations spread across the Indian subcontinent.