Freight loading in a rake of Indian Railways
Indian Railways registers highest ever monthly figures in freight loading

1 min read . Updated: 09 Feb 2021, 04:11 PM IST Staff Writer

  • Indian Railways loading was 30.54 million tonnes which includes 13.61 million tonnes of coal, 4.15 million tonnes of iron ore, 1.04 million tonnes of foodgrains, 1.03 million tonnes of fertilizers

Indian Railways has registered the highest ever loading figures that is 119.79 MT in January 2021, according to a statement by the Indian Railways.

The last best was in March 2019 as 119.74 MT.

Indian Railways' freight loading for the last few months have crossed last year’s loading and earnings for the same period. It is expected that cumulative freight loading will surpass last year’s freight loading figures.

The Railway Ministry in a statement said,"As per the statistics till yesterday for February, 2021, Indian Railways loading was 30.54 million tonnes which includes 13.61 million tonnes of coal, 4.15 million tonnes of iron ore, 1.04 million tonnes of foodgrains, 1.03 million tonnes of fertilizers, 0.96 million tonnes of mineral oil and 1.97 million tonnes of cement (excluding clinker)."

Railway Ministry also said that,"a number of concessions/ discounts are also being given in Indian Railways to make Railways Freight movement very attractive. "

COVID 19 has been used by Indian Railways an opportunity to improve all round efficiencies and performances.

To attract new business and incentivise other existing clients, Ministry of Railways has held meetings with top leadership of iron & steel, cement, power, coal, automobiles and logistics service providers.

Also, Business Development units at Zonal & Divisional levels and near doubling of freight speed is contributing to sustainable growth momentum.

