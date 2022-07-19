Railways removes service charges for food, drinks on trains but...2 min read . 02:32 PM IST
- After the current circular, a passenger on board premium trains like Rajdhani, Duronto or Shatabdi who haven't pre-booked their meals, will pay ₹20 for tea
Indian Railways in a circular issued after facing a backlash on taking service charge on tea being served in one of the premium trains has removed on-board service charges on all meals and beverages that are not pre-ordered on premium trains.
However, an additional ₹50 will be charged on the prices of snacks, lunches, and dinners that are being ordered by the passengers and are not pre-booked while booking a ticket.
Earlier, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) was charging an additional ₹50 while ordering food during the journey, even if it is just a ₹20 cup of tea or coffee if the person has not booked their meals along with their train ticket.
After the current circular, a passenger on board premium trains like Rajdhani, Duronto or Shatabdi who haven't pre-booked their meals, will pay ₹20 for tea (similar to the amount paid by those who pre-booked their meals). Earlier, the cost of such non-pre-booked tea was ₹70, including the service charge.
However, the passengers will now have to pay ₹155, ₹235, and ₹140 for breakfast, lunch and evening snacks with the service charge being added to the cost of the meal which were ₹105, ₹185 and ₹90, respectively.
"The removal of the service charge will only reflect in the prices of tea and coffee. In this, the passenger who has not pre-booked will pay the same amount as a passenger who has booked it. However, for all other meals the service charge amount has been added to the cost of meals for non-booked facilities," an official explained as quoted by PTI.
For Vande Bharat trains, passengers who haven't booked the on-board services have to shell out the same amount for breakfast/lunch or dinner/evening snacks as they did when they were charged service charges, with the increase showing in the cost of the food instead of the charges.
