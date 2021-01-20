Indian Railways renames iconic Howrah-Kalka Mail as 'Netaji Express'

Indian Railways in a tribute to freedom fighter Subhas Chandra Bose who is also known as 'Netaji' has decided to rename the Howrah-Kalka Mail as 'Netaji Express'. The train first operated in the year 1866 and it has been in service of the nation for more than 150 years.

The Howrah-Kalka Mail is one of the oldest running trains at present in the Indian Railways network.

"Howrah-Kalka Mail is very popular and one of the oldest trains of Indian Railways. The Howrah-Kalka Mail runs between Howrah (Eastern Railway) and Kalka (Northern Railway) via Delhi," Railway Ministry said in a notification.

The train currently operates as 02311 and 02312 special train due to covid and it will run with its once Indian Railways normalises the operations.

It is said that Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose took this train from Gomoh under Dhanbad district to escape from the British administration 80 years ago.

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal took to Twitter to announce the decision of renaming the iconic train after Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

He tweeted,"Netaji’s prakram had put India on the express route of freedom and development. I am thrilled to celebrate his anniversary with the introduction of “Netaji Express".

Indian Railways also posted in its official Twitter handle that," Indian Railways is happy to announce the naming of 12311/12312 Howrah-Kalka Express as “Netaji Express" Netaji’s prakram had put India on the express route of freedom and development."

A brief history of Howrah-Kalka Mail:

The Howrah-Kalka Mail was used by the Britishers under erstwhile British India to travel Shimla, which was the summer capital of India to connect the two capitals of the country and was patronised by British civil servants.

The train first operated on 01 January 1866 and was known as Howrah-Peshawar Express.





Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via