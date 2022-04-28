Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Indian Railways restores linen services in these 25 trains. Details here

Indian Railways restores linen services in these 25 trains. Details here

The services had been discontinued owing to the coronavirus pandemic situation that prevailed for almost three years. It spread by transmission and therefore blankets and linen were not being provided.
01:03 PM IST

  • Indian Railways: The services had been discontinued owing to the coronavirus pandemic situation that prevailed for almost three years. It spread by transmission and therefore blankets and linen were not being provided.

Indian Railways' Western Railway(WR) zone for the comfort and convenience of passengers, has withdrawn the restriction on the supply of linen, blankets and curtains in trains. This restriction was earlier imposed in view of the pandemic and due to COVID-19 Standard Operating Protocol for the movement of passengers by trains. Implementing the recent decision of withdrawal of this restriction, Western Railway has restored the provision of linen in 25 pairs of trains.

The details of these trains are:

· Train No. 12951/12952 Mumbai Central – New Delhi Rajdhani Express

· Train No. 12953/12954 Mumbai Central – H. Nizamuddin August Kranti Rajdhani Express

· Train No. 12239/12240 Mumbai Central – Hisar AC Duranto Express

· Train No. 12227/12228 Mumbai Central – Indore AC Duranto Express

· Train No. 22209/22210 Mumbai Central – New Delhi Duranto Express

· Train No. 12925/12926 Bandra Terminus – Amritsar Paschim Express

· Train No. 12902/12901 Ahmedabad – Dadar Gujarat Mail Express

· Train No. 12957/12958 Ahmedabad – New Delhi Swarna Jayanti Rajdhani Express

· Train No. 12915/12916 Ahmedabad – Delhi Ashram Express

· Train No. 20903/20904 Ekta Nagar – Varanasi Jn. Mahamana Express

· Train No. 20905/20906 Ekta Nagar – Rewa Mahamana Express

· Train No. 22944/22943 Indore – Daund SF Express

· Train No. 19307/19308 Indore – Chandigarh Express

· Train No. 12914/12913 Indore – Nagpur Trishatabdi Express

· Train No. 19301/19302 Dr. Ambedkar Nagar – Yasvantpur Express

· Train No. 19333/19334 Indore – Bikaner Mahamana Express

· Train No. 12923/12924 Dr. Ambedkar Nagar – Nagpur Express

· Train No. 19343 Indore – Bhandarkund Penchvalley Express

· Train No. 19344 Chhindwara – Indore Penchvalley Express

· Train No. 19321/19322 Indore – Patna Express

· Train No. 19320/19319 Indore – Veraval Mahamana Express

· Train No. 12919/12920 Dr. Ambedkar Nagar – Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Malwa Express

· Train No. 19313/19314 Indore – Patna Express

· Train No. 19579/19580 Rajkot – Delhi Sarai Rohilla Express

· Train No. 22937/22938 Rajkot – Rewa SF Express

· Train No. 12462/12461 Jodhpur – Delhi Mandore Express

It is being informed that the supply of linen (Bedsheets, Blankets, etc.) is being done in a phased manner to ensure the proper quality of linen as a sizeable amount of fresh linen is being procured. Railways are working overtime to bring the service back to 100 percent.

