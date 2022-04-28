Indian Railways restores linen services in these 25 trains. Details here

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Indian Railways: The services had been discontinued owing to the coronavirus pandemic situation that prevailed for almost three years. It spread by transmission and therefore blankets and linen were not being provided.
Indian Railways' Western Railway(WR) zone for the comfort and convenience of passengers, has withdrawn the restriction on the supply of linen, blankets and curtains in trains. This restriction was earlier imposed in view of the pandemic and due to COVID-19 Standard Operating Protocol for the movement of passengers by trains. Implementing the recent decision of withdrawal of this restriction, Western Railway has restored the provision of linen in 25 pairs of trains.
The details of these trains are:
· Train No. 12951/12952 Mumbai Central – New Delhi Rajdhani Express
· Train No. 12953/12954 Mumbai Central – H. Nizamuddin August Kranti Rajdhani Express
· Train No. 12239/12240 Mumbai Central – Hisar AC Duranto Express
· Train No. 12227/12228 Mumbai Central – Indore AC Duranto Express
· Train No. 22209/22210 Mumbai Central – New Delhi Duranto Express
It is being informed that the supply of linen (Bedsheets, Blankets, etc.) is being done in a phased manner to ensure the proper quality of linen as a sizeable amount of fresh linen is being procured. Railways are working overtime to bring the service back to 100 percent.
