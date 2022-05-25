Indian Railways restores linen services in these 31 trains. Full list

Indian Railways restores linen services in these 31 trains. Full list2 min read . 11:38 AM IST
- Indian Railways declared that they had decided to resume the services of providing linen, blankets and curtains.
Indian Railways' Western Railway(WR) zone has withdrawn the restriction on the supply of linen, blankets and curtains in trains. This restriction was earlier imposed in view of the Pandemic and due to Covid-19 standard operating protocol(SOP) for the movement of passengers by trains. Implementing the recent decision of withdrawal of this restriction, Western Railway has restored the provision of linen in 31 pairs of trains.
According to a press release issued by Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, the details of these trains are:
Train No. 12951/12952 Mumbai Central – New Delhi Rajdhani Express
Train No. 12953/12954 Mumbai Central – H. Nizamuddin August Kranti Rajdhani Express
Train No. 12239/12240 Mumbai Central – Hisar AC Duronto Express
Train No. 12227/12228 Mumbai Central – Indore AC Duronto Express
Train No. 22209/22210 Mumbai Central – New Delhi Duronto Express
Train No. 12267/12268 Mumbai Central – Hapa AC Duronto Express
Train No. 12925/12926 Bandra Terminus – Amritsar Paschim Express
Train No. 12907/12908 Bandra Terminus – H. Nizamuddin Maharshtra Sampark Kranti Express
Train No. 22950/22949 Bandra Terminus – Delhi Sarai Rohilla SF Express
Train No 19028/19027 Bandra Terminus – Jammu Tawi Vivek Express
Train No. 20955/20956 Surat – Mahuva SF Express
Train No. 09069/09070 Surat – Hatia SF Summer Special
Train No. 12902/12901 Ahmedabad – Dadar Gujarat Mail Express
Train No. 12957/12958 Ahmedabad – New Delhi Swarna Jayanti Rajdhani Express
Train No. 12915/12916 Ahmedabad – Delhi Ashram Express
Train No. 20903/20904 Ekta Nagar – Varanasi Jn. Mahamana Express
Train No. 20905/20906 Ekta Nagar – Rewa Mahamana Express
Train No. 22944/22943 Indore – Daund SF Express
Train No. 19307/19308 Indore – Chandigarh Express
Train No. 12914/12913 Indore – Nagpur Trishatabdi Express
Train No. 19301/19302 Dr. Ambedkar Nagar – Yasvantpur Express
Train No. 19333/19334 Indore – Bikaner Mahamana Express
Train No. 12923/12924 Dr. Ambedkar Nagar – Nagpur Express
Train No. 19343 Indore – Bhandarkund Penchvalley Express
Train No. 19344 Chhindwara – Indore Penchvalley Express
Train No. 19321/19322 Indore – Patna Express
Train No. 19320/19319 Indore – Veraval Mahamana Express
Train No. 12919/12920 Dr. Ambedkar Nagar – Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Malwa Express
Train No. 19313/19314 Indore – Patna Express
Train No. 19579/19580 Rajkot – Delhi Sarai Rohilla Express
Train No. 22937/22938 Rajkot – Rewa SF Express
Train No. 12462/12461 Jodhpur – Delhi Mandore Express
Earlier Indian Railways declared that they had decided to resume the services of providing linen, blankets and curtains.
In an order issued to general managers of all railway zones, the Railway Board said the supply of these items would resume with immediate effect.
The services had been discontinued owing to the coronavirus pandemic situation that prevailed for almost three years. It spread by transmission and therefore blankets and linen were not being provided.
While the meals and linen service have been restored, concessions for passengers still remain suspended. The major transporter of India has resumed most of its services, which were suspended due to Covid-19 situation , as Covid cases started to decline significantly.
