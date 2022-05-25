Indian Railways restores linen services in these 31 trains. Full list

Indian Railways' Western Railway(WR) zone has withdrawn the restriction on the supply of linen, blankets and curtains in trains. This restriction was earlier imposed in view of the Pandemic and due to Covid-19 standard operating protocol(SOP) for the movement of passengers by trains. Implementing the recent decision of withdrawal of this restriction, Western Railway has restored the provision of linen in 31 pairs of trains.

