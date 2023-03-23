Indian Railways restores old fare of AC 3-tier economy class. Details here2 min read . Updated: 23 Mar 2023, 07:02 AM IST
Indian Railways: The railways, while introducing the 3E as a class in September 2021, had announced that fares in these newly-introduced coaches will be 6-8 per cent less than normal AC 3 coaches
Railways on Wednesday issued an order to restore the fare for AC 3-tier economy class travel which had been withdrawn in November last year when it was merged with AC 3-tier. Despite the restoration in price, Railways will continue offering linen to passengers, the order indicated.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×