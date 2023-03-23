Railways on Wednesday issued an order to restore the fare for AC 3-tier economy class travel which had been withdrawn in November last year when it was merged with AC 3-tier. Despite the restoration in price, Railways will continue offering linen to passengers, the order indicated.

The present order has withdrawn an earlier circular in which the fare for AC 3-tier economy class ticket had been made equal to the fare of an AC 3-tier ticket. The reason for the merger was stated to be the cost of linen which was initially not provided in the economy air-conditioned class. Before the November 2022 order, passengers could book AC 3 economy tickets under a separate category of "3E" in specific trains where railways offered such seats.

Salient design features of ac 3-tier economy class coach:

* Berth capacity increased from 72 to 83.

* Improved and modular design of seats and berth.

* Foldable snack tables in both longitudinal and transverse bays.

* Individual AC vents for each berth.

* Wider toilet door and entrance door for Divyangjan in each coach.

* Individual reading lamp and USB charging points for each berth.

* Increased headroom for both middle and upper berths.

* Public address and passenger information systems.

* Improving fire safety by using material in compliance with EN45545- 2HL3, the global benchmark for fire safety.

* CCTV Camera.

* Improved design of ladder for accessing the upper and middle berths.

Several design improvements have also been made for improving passenger comfort. Redesign of the AC ducting has been made by providing individual vents for all berths. Improved and modular design of seats and berths have been made to improve comfort, reduce weight of the coach and improve maintenance friendliness.

Improved passenger conveniences has been ensured in form of foldable snack tables in both longitudinal and transverse bays, injury free spaces and holders for water bottles, mobile phone. Individual reading lights and USB charging points are provided for each berth. A new ergonomically improved design of ladder for accessing the middle and upper berths has been provided too. There is a increased headroom in the middle and upper berths.

The toilet area has improved design of the Indian and the Western style lavatories. Public address and passenger information systems have also been installed as a part of passenger facilities in these coaches.

The railways, while introducing the 3E as a class in September 2021, had announced that fares in these newly-introduced coaches will be 6-8 per cent less than normal AC 3 coaches, pitching the class of travel as the "best and cheapest AC travel service" in the world.

Railways earned ₹231 crore from the AC 3-tier economy class in the first year of its introduction. According to data, from April-August, 2022, 15 lakh people travelled in these coaches, generating earnings of ₹177 crore.