The Indian Railways on Thursday decided to restore the services of 50 Unreserved Mail/Express trains under the Northern Railway. "The decision was taken for the convenience of the passengers," a Northern Railway official has said.

The Northern Railway has asked travellers to adhere to all Covid-19 protocols during boarding, travel, and at the destination amid the ongoing pandemic.

Passengers can also visit the Indian Railways official website -- www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in. -- for other details regarding the travel, the Northern Railway said.

All passenger trains of the Indian Railways were suspended since March 2020.

Check the full list of trains here:

04202 Partapgarh to Varanasi Junction will run from 1 July daily till further notice

04201 Varanasi to Partapgarh will run from 1 July daily till further notice

04203 Faizabad to Lucknow will run from 1 July daily till further notice

04204 Lucknow to Faizabad will run from 1 July daily till further notice

04303 Bareilly to Delhi will run from 2 July daily till further notice

04304 Delhi to Bareilly will run from 1 July daily till further notice

04305 Balamu to Shahjehanpur will run from 1 July daily till further notice

04306 Shahjehanpur to Balamu will run from 4 July daily till further notice

04636 Firozpur Cantt. to Ludhiana will run from 1 July daily till further notice

04635 Ludhiana to Firozpur Cantt. will run from 1 July daily till further notice

04513 Nangal Dam to Daulatpur Chowk will run from 1 July daily till further notice

04514 Daulatpur Chowk to Nangal Dam will run from 3 July daily till further notice

04213 Lucknow to Kanpur Central will run from 1 July daily till further notice

04214 Kanpur Central to Lucknow will run from 1 July daily till further notice

04503 Ambala Cantt. to Ludhiana will run from 1 July daily till further notice

04504 Ludhiana toAmbala Cantt. will run from 1 July daily till further notice

04404 Saharanpur to Delhi will run from 1 July daily till further notice

04301 Moradabad to Saharanpur will run from 1 July daily till further notice

04302 Saharanpur to Moradabad will run from 1 July daily till further notice

04633 Jalandhar City to Firozpur Cantt. will run daily from 1 July

04634 Firozpur Cantt. to Jalandhar City will run daily from 3 July

04637 Jalandhar City to Firozpur Cantt. will run daily from 1 July

04638 Firozpur Cantt. to Jalandhar City will run daily from 1 July

04459 Delhi to Saharanpur will run daily from 1 July

04461 Delhi to Rohtak will run daily from 1 July

04462 Rohtak to Delhi will run daily from 2 July

04455 New Delhi to Ghaziabad will run daily from 1 July

04626 Firozpur Cantt. to Ludhiana will run daily from 1 July

04625 Ludhiana to Firozpur Cantt. will run daily from 1 July

04627 Firozpur Cantt. to Fazilka will run daily from 1 July

04628 Fazilka to Firozpur Cantt. will run daily from 2 July

04629 Ludhiana to Lohian Khas will run daily from 1 July

04630 Lohian Khas to Ludhiana will run daily from 1 July

04632 Firozpur Cantt. to Bhatinda will run daily from 1 July

04631 Bhatinda to Fazilka will run daily from 2 July

04643 Firozpur Cantt. to Fazilka will run daily from 2 July

04644 Fazilka to Firozpur Cantt. will run daily from 1 July

04659 Amritsar to Pathankot will run daily from 1 July

04660 Pathankot to Amritsar will run daily from 2 July

04263 Varanasi to Sultanpur will run daily from 2 July

04264 Sultanpur to Varanasi will run daily from 1 July

04267 Varanasi to Partapgarh will run daily from 1 July

04268 Partapgarh to Varanasi will run daily from 2 July

04523 Saharanpur to Nangal Dam will run daily from 1 July

04524 Nangal Dam to Ambala Cantt. will run daily from 2 July

04532 Ambala Cantt. to Saharanpur will run daily from 2 July

04327 Sitapur City to Kanpur Central will run daily from 2 July

04328 Kanpur Central to Sitapur City will run daily from 3 July

04334 Najibabad to Gajraula will run daily from 1 July

04333 Gajraula to Najibabad will run daily from 1 July

