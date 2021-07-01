Indian Railways restores services of 50 trains from today: Full list

The Indian Railways on Thursday decided to restore the services of 50 Unreserved Mail/Express trains under the Northern Railway. "The decision was taken for the convenience of the passengers," a Northern Railway official has said.
The Northern Railway has asked travellers to adhere to all Covid-19 protocols during boarding, travel, and at the destination amid the ongoing pandemic.
Passengers can also visit the Indian Railways official website -- www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in. -- for other details regarding the travel, the Northern Railway said.
All passenger trains of the Indian Railways were suspended since March 2020.
Check the full list of trains here:
- 04202 Partapgarh to Varanasi Junction will run from 1 July daily till further notice
- 04201 Varanasi to Partapgarh will run from 1 July daily till further notice
- 04203 Faizabad to Lucknow will run from 1 July daily till further notice
- 04204 Lucknow to Faizabad will run from 1 July daily till further notice
- 04303 Bareilly to Delhi will run from 2 July daily till further notice
- 04304 Delhi to Bareilly will run from 1 July daily till further notice
- 04305 Balamu to Shahjehanpur will run from 1 July daily till further notice
- 04306 Shahjehanpur to Balamu will run from 4 July daily till further notice
- 04636 Firozpur Cantt. to Ludhiana will run from 1 July daily till further notice
- 04635 Ludhiana to Firozpur Cantt. will run from 1 July daily till further notice
- 04513 Nangal Dam to Daulatpur Chowk will run from 1 July daily till further notice
- 04514 Daulatpur Chowk to Nangal Dam will run from 3 July daily till further notice
- 04213 Lucknow to Kanpur Central will run from 1 July daily till further notice
- 04214 Kanpur Central to Lucknow will run from 1 July daily till further notice
- 04503 Ambala Cantt. to Ludhiana will run from 1 July daily till further notice
- 04504 Ludhiana toAmbala Cantt. will run from 1 July daily till further notice
- 04404 Saharanpur to Delhi will run from 1 July daily till further notice
- 04301 Moradabad to Saharanpur will run from 1 July daily till further notice
- 04302 Saharanpur to Moradabad will run from 1 July daily till further notice
- 04633 Jalandhar City to Firozpur Cantt. will run daily from 1 July
- 04634 Firozpur Cantt. to Jalandhar City will run daily from 3 July
- 04637 Jalandhar City to Firozpur Cantt. will run daily from 1 July
- 04638 Firozpur Cantt. to Jalandhar City will run daily from 1 July
- 04459 Delhi to Saharanpur will run daily from 1 July
- 04461 Delhi to Rohtak will run daily from 1 July
- 04462 Rohtak to Delhi will run daily from 2 July
- 04455 New Delhi to Ghaziabad will run daily from 1 July
- 04626 Firozpur Cantt. to Ludhiana will run daily from 1 July
- 04625 Ludhiana to Firozpur Cantt. will run daily from 1 July
- 04627 Firozpur Cantt. to Fazilka will run daily from 1 July
- 04628 Fazilka to Firozpur Cantt. will run daily from 2 July
- 04629 Ludhiana to Lohian Khas will run daily from 1 July
- 04630 Lohian Khas to Ludhiana will run daily from 1 July
- 04632 Firozpur Cantt. to Bhatinda will run daily from 1 July
- 04631 Bhatinda to Fazilka will run daily from 2 July
- 04643 Firozpur Cantt. to Fazilka will run daily from 2 July
- 04644 Fazilka to Firozpur Cantt. will run daily from 1 July
- 04659 Amritsar to Pathankot will run daily from 1 July
- 04660 Pathankot to Amritsar will run daily from 2 July
- 04263 Varanasi to Sultanpur will run daily from 2 July
- 04264 Sultanpur to Varanasi will run daily from 1 July
- 04267 Varanasi to Partapgarh will run daily from 1 July
- 04268 Partapgarh to Varanasi will run daily from 2 July
- 04523 Saharanpur to Nangal Dam will run daily from 1 July
- 04524 Nangal Dam to Ambala Cantt. will run daily from 2 July
- 04532 Ambala Cantt. to Saharanpur will run daily from 2 July
- 04327 Sitapur City to Kanpur Central will run daily from 2 July
- 04328 Kanpur Central to Sitapur City will run daily from 3 July
- 04334 Najibabad to Gajraula will run daily from 1 July
- 04333 Gajraula to Najibabad will run daily from 1 July