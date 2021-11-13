Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Indian Railways since last year had made it mandatory to make reservations of seats in general coaches for passengers willing to travel in them, but with the number of Covid-19 cases on decline and more and more people getting vaccinated, Indian Railways has started operating some of the passenger trains with de-reserved coaches.

Ministry of Railways have decided to restore the following services between Pune-Solapur, Solapur-Wadi, Daund/Pune-Nizamabad, Kurduwadi-Miraj, Pune-Kolhapur, Pune-Daund and Nizamabad-Pandharpur as unreserved daily till further advice. All the specials will run with 10 Car DEMU. The details are as under:

1. Pune – Solapur

Train No. 01421 unreserved will leave Pune at 08.30 hrs daily with effect from 15.11.2021 till further advice and arrive Solapur at 15.35 hrs same day

Train No. 01422 unreserved will leave Solapur at 23.20 hrs with effect from 16.11.2021 till further advice and arrive Pune at 06.00 hrs next day

Halts: Hadapsar, Loni, Uruli, Kedgaon, Daund, Malthan, Bhigwan, Jinti Road, Parewadi, Washimbe, Jeur, Bhalwani, Kem, Kurduwadi Jn., Wadsinge, Madha, Vakav, Angar, Malikpeth, Mohol, Mundhewadi, Pakni

2. Solapur -Wadi

Train No. 01382 unreserved will leave Wadi at 06.45 hrs daily with effect from 16.11.2021 till further advice and arrive Solapur at 09.55 hrs same day

Halts for 01381: Akkalkot Road, Dudhani, Kulali, Gangapur Road, Sawalgi, Kalaburagi, Hirenanduru, Martur and Shahabad

Halts for 01382: Shahabad, Martur, Hirenanduru, Kalaburagi, Bablad, Sawalgi, Hunsihadgil, Gangapur Road, Gaudgaon, Kulali, Dudhani, Boroti, Nagansur, Akkalkot Road, Tilati, Hotgi Jn. and Tikekarwadi

3. Daund – Nizamabad

Train No. 01409 unreserved will leave Daund at 16.45 hrs daily with effect from 15.11.2021 till further advice and arrive Nizamabad at 10.40 hrs next day

Train No. 01410 unreserved will leave Nizamabad at 23.40 hrs daily with effect from 17.11.2021 till further advice and arrive Pune at 19.00 hrs next day

Halts: Uruli (for 01410 only), Daund, Shrigonda Road, Visapur, Ahmednagar, Rahuri, Belapur, Puntamba, Kopargaon, Yeola, Ankai, Manmad, Nagarsol, Rotegaon (for 01410 only), Karanjaon (for 01410 only), Lasur (for 01410 only), Aurangabad, Mukundwadi (for 01410 only), Badnapur, Jalna, Ranjni (for 01410 only), Paradgaon (for 01410 only), Partur, Selu, Manwath Road (for 01410 only), Parbhani Jn., Purna Jn., Nanded, Mudkhed, Umri, Karkheli, Dharmabad and Basar

4. Kurduwadi – Miraj

Train No. 01545 unreserved will leave Kurduwadi Jn. at 10.55 hrs daily with effect from 15.11.2021 till further advice and arrive Miraj at 15.10 hrs same day

Train No. 01546 unreserved will leave Miraj at 06.25 hrs daily with effect from 15.11.2021 till further advice and arrive Kurduwadi Jn. at 10.15 hrs same day

Halts: Modnimb, Pandharpur, Sangola, Wasud, Javle, Mhasoba Dongargaon, Jath Road, Dhalgaon, Langarpeth, Kavathe Mahankal, Sulgare, Belanki and Arag

5. Pune - Satara

Train No. 01539 unreserved will leave Pune Jn. at 18.30 hrs daily with effect from 15.11.2021 till further advice and arrive Satara at 22.40 hrs same day

Train No. 01540 unreserved will leave Satara at 06.15 hrs with effect from 17.11.2021 till further advice and arrive Pune Jn. at 10.25 hrs same day

Halts: Sasvad Road, Phursungi, Alandi, Shindwane, Ambale, Rajevadi, Jejuri, Daundaj, Valha, Nira, Lonand, Salpa, Adarki, Wathar, Palsi and Jarandeshwar

6. Satara - Kolhapur

Train No. 01541 unreserved will leave Satara at 05.30 hrs daily with effect from 16.11.2021 till further advice and arrive Kolhapur at 09.55 hrs same day

Train No. 01542 unreserved will leave Kolhapur at 16.55 hrs daily with effect from 16.11.2021 till further advice and arrive Satara at 21.50 hrs same day

Halts: Koregaon, Rahimatpur, Targaon, Masur, Shirvade, Karad, Shenoli, Bhawani Nagar, Takari, Kirloskarwadi, Amnapur, Bhilavdi, Nandre, Madhavnagar, Sangli, Vishrambaug, Miraj Jn., Jaysingpur, NMG Tamdalge, Hatkanangale, Rukadi and Valivade

7. Pune - Daund (One Way)

Train No. 01525 unreserved will Pune Jn. at 09.40 hrs daily with effect from 15.11.2021 till further advice and arrive Daund at 11.10 hrs same day

Halts: Hadapsar, Manjari Budruk, Loni, Uruli, Yevat, Khutbav, Kedgaon and Patas

8. Nizamabad -Pandharpur

Train No. 01413 unreserved will leave Nizamabad at 13.25 hrs daily with effect from 16.11.2021 till further advice and arrive Pandharpur at 04.30 hrs next day

Train No. 01414 unreserved will leave Pandharpur at 05.30 hrs daily with effect from 17.11.2021 till further advice and arrive Nizamabad at 23.05 hrs same day

Halts: Basar, Dharmabad, Karkheli, Umri, Mudkhed, Mugat, Pathrad, Nanded, Wanegaon, Limbgaon, Chudawa, Purna Jn., Mirkhal, Pingali, Parbhani Jn., Sanganapur, Pokharni Narsinha, Dhondi, Gangakher, Vadgaon Nila, Ukhali, Parli Vaijnath, Ghatnandur, Murti, Pangaon, Karepur, Janwal, Wadwal Nagnath, Latur Road, Latur, Harangul, Ausa Road, Dhoki, Yedshi, Osmanabad, Pangri, Barsi Town, Shendri, Kurduwadi Jn., and Modnimb

"Passengers are requested to adhere all norms, SOPs related to COVID19 during the boarding, travel and at destination. CRIS is updating the system to run trains with regular numbers," according to Indian Railways.

