Indian Railways has restored the services of the Kashi-Mahakal Express, the third train to be operated by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), which was stopped in March last year due to the countrywide lockdown to stop the spread of Covid-19 pandemic.

The train connects the three Jyotirlingas of Lord Shiva - Omkareshwar (located near Indore), Mahakaleshwar (Ujjain) and Kashi Vishwanath (Varanasi) in the country.

Services of the Varanasi - Indore - Varanasi Mahakal Superfast Express shall be restored as under according to Indian Railways:

*The 82401 Varanasi - Indore bi - Weekly Superfast Mahakal Express (via Sultanpur) shall be restored from 16.11.2021 while its return service the 82402 Indore - Varanasi bi - Weekly Superfast Mahakal express (via Sultanpur) will be restored from 17.11.2021.

* The 82403 Varanasi - Indore Weekly Mahakal Superfast Express (via Prayagraj shall be restored from 21.11.2021 while its return service the 82404 Indore - Varanasi Weekly Superfast Express (via Prayagraj ) will be restored from 22.11.2021.

Mahakal Express left from platform number 7 of Cantt railway station at 3.15 pm as reported by Hindi daily Hindustan. A total of 12 coaches were fitted with two SLR, one kitchen van and nine AC third-class air-conditioned coaches. This time LHB rakes were used as the coach. The said train was not displayed on IRCTC website or NTES side of Railways till late Saturday night.

The departing passengers got tickets for Indore or the middle stations on Sunday itself.

